CareTrust REIT, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $106,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

