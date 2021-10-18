CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Akre Capital Management LLC

Akre Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 5.7% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $918,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $136.79 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

