Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,873,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cars.com worth $69,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $173,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARS. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a P/E ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

