Castle Hook Partners LP Has $38.14 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up about 2.9% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $38,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,395 shares of company stock worth $62,402,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.11. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $308.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.64.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

