Castle Hook Partners LP Invests $3.39 Million in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $8,484,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 54.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 307,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 508.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.