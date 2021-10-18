Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCVA. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TCVA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA).

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.