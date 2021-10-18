Castle Hook Partners LP Makes New $14.98 Million Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,000. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 1.1% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after buying an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 356,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $71.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

