Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $10.83 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

