Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

CVE stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.20 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 184.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 295,473 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

