Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,681 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,281. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

