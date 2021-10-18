Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 854,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

