Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.21

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 11,681 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $765,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

