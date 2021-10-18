Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $49.45 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

