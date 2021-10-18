Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 701,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after purchasing an additional 163,292 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,816. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.