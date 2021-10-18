Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The company has a market cap of $933.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

