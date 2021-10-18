Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,037. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

