Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,931,000 after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. 26,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

