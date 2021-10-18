Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $202.14 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,076,911 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

