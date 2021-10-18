Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

CD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 441,969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $11,688,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

