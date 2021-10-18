CIBC Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.53.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$835.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

