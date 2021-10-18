CIBC Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at C$10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$10.89. The stock has a market cap of C$970.33 million and a P/E ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.16.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.