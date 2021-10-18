CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.10.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

