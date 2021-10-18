CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$6.10.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.