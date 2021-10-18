Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 178.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,911,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 191,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

