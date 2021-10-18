Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,660,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMBM opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

