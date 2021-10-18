Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,764,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 153,940 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period.

BGY stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

