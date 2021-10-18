Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 3,951.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,455,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,057,000.

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

