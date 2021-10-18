Citigroup Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 244.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $79,056.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $52.59 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

