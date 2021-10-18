Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

