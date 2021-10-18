Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

PGF stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

