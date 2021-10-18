Citigroup Inc. Sells 66,687 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,687 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.