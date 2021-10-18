Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $27.73

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.73, but opened at $28.72. Clarus shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 212 shares traded.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.78 million, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Clarus in the second quarter worth $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

