ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 174,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

