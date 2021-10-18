Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 345,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. 4,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.8% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

