Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $112.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.17.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.97. 183,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

