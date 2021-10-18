Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,458 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $60,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 963.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

