Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,931 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGDJ. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

NYSEARCA SGDJ opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

