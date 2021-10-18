Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 69.8% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK opened at $18.88 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

