Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000.

PTF stock opened at $159.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average is $147.63. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

