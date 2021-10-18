Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

