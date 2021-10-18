Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 130 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $84.51 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

