Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

