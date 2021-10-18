Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.