Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

CBD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.