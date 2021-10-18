Comparing Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 22.79 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -13.68 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 155.86 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.49

Burning Rock Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -134.93% -27.95% -24.74% Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Burning Rock Biotech and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 178.13%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.33%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Burning Rock Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.