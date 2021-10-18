Comparing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 2.20 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -5.36% 20.59% 0.62% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hippo has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.