Comparing Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) & Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncotelic Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 675.19%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million 25.09 -$9.97 million N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -0.71

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -97.61% -49.71% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -134.45% -75.81%

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats Trevi Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development. The Mateon/Oxigene segment develops Vascular Disrupting Agent (CA4P and Oxi4503). The Oncotelic segment develops OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta- for the treatment of cancers. Oncotelic Therapeutics was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

