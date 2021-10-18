Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.44

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $254,134.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,926.97 or 1.00055190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00302922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00492175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00190163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,784,538 coins and its circulating supply is 11,232,785 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

