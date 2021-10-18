Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.76

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.76 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

