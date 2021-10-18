Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Ternium makes up about 6.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $40,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.93. 18,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.